Min. Of Social Affairs Grants Four Women Judicial Enforcement Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family, childhood, and Minister of Youth Dr Amthal Al-Huwailah granted four women in the supreme council for family affairs authority of judicial enforcement, on Thursday.

In commemoration with Kuwaiti Women's Day, a statement from the Ministry of Social Affairs was issued in which Dr Al-Huwailah praised the capability and achievements of Kuwaiti women across all fields.

Al-Huwailah's decision comes in accordance with article 16/2020 of the constitution which is set to protect women from domestic violence.

Reem Al-Azmi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, praised the decision of granting the authority to the four women, making the majority of members with authority to protect victims of domestic violence women. (end)

kem













MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108221460