(MENAFN) Brussels has expanded its scope of regulation under the Digital Markets Act, adding Bookingto the list of "controllers," subjecting them to stricter rules. While aimed at enhancing oversight of major technology companies, critics argue that such measures underscore Europe's challenges in fostering startup success on a global scale.



The move comes amidst lobbying efforts by American tech giants against tighter regulations, particularly in light of the European Union's investigation into Apple, Google, and Meta's compliance with Digital Markets Law. Despite objections from companies like Amazon, which warn of potential innovation deterrence, recent analysis by Anu Bradford of Columbia Law School suggests that regulatory constraints are not the primary drivers of technological innovation.



Instead, flexibility in immigration policies emerges as a critical factor in attracting top talent, with many successful founders of US-based companies originating from abroad. Comparatively, punitive regulatory environments in Europe may stifle entrepreneurial drive, as the risk of failure remains higher than in the US.



Moreover, the availability of venture capital in the United States significantly outstrips that in Europe, with European VC funding dropping by half compared to US counterparts, particularly in later-stage funding rounds. This highlights the importance of robust capital markets in fostering innovation and scaling startups, an area where Europe lags behind its American counterparts.

