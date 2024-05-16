AAP To Be Made Co-Accused In Money Laundering Linked To Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Tells SC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made co-accused in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case the reason for making the AAP a \"co-accused\" in the case, the Additional Solicitor General of India said, \"The petitioner Arvind Kejriwal demanded ₹100-crore bribe and as a result of this, the money was generated. It reached Goa and was used in elections by the AAP.\"\"The AAP will made an accused in this case. We have direct evidence that Kejriwal stayed in seven star hotel and bill ran into lakhs,\" the he Additional Solicitor General was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying READ: Arvind Kejriwal news Highlights: ED calls AAP a 'company', CM's lawyer says argument 'misplaced'The ASG made the argument during a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by jailed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal the plea, Kejriwal challenged his arrest in the money laundering case registered against him by the ED in connection with Delhi excise policy.

