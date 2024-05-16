Brazil postpones 2 rounds of Premier League due to devastating floods

(MENAFN) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has made the decision to postpone the upcoming two rounds of the nation's premier league in response to the devastating floods that have struck the country. This action follows a request from 15 out of the top flight's 20 clubs to temporarily halt the season, a plea that the CBF has acknowledged and accepted. In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the CBF underscored the symbiotic relationship between sports and society, emphasizing the need for solidarity during such challenging times for the Brazilian people.



The postponement, which applies exclusively to the top league, will remain in effect until May 28, contingent upon the prevailing conditions at that time. It's worth noting that this suspension does not extend to other ongoing competitions. The decision to delay matches comes amid ongoing relief efforts in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where extensive flooding has wreaked havoc. With much of the region still submerged, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, with the death toll climbing to 149 and over 600,000 individuals displaced. Additionally, 108 people remain unaccounted for, adding to the urgency of rescue and recovery operations.



The catastrophic floods, described as Brazil's most severe in 80 years, were triggered by heavy rainfall that began on April 29. The ensuing landslides and the collapse of a hydroelectric dam exacerbated the crisis, compounding the devastation across Rio Grande do Sul. Notably, this state is home to three first division football clubs: Gremio, Internacional, and Juventude. The CBF had previously announced the suspension of matches in Rio Grande do Sul for a minimum of 20 days, reflecting the severity of the situation and the need for prioritizing safety and recovery efforts.

