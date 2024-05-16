Flamengo Secures Second Place In Group E With A Commanding Win Over Bolívar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a dynamic Wednesday night at Maracanã, Flamengo dominated Bolívar 4-0, securing second place in Group E of the Libertadores .
Despite the defeat, Bolívar remains the group leader with ten points.
The match began explosively, with Gerson scoring in the first minute, initiating a relentless attack.
Ayrton Lucas and Everton Cebolinha also found the net before the break.
Early in the second half, Pedro's goal effectively ended any hopes of a Bolívar comeback.
Flamengo's victory is pivotal as they gear up for a decisive match against Millonarios-COL on May 28, which could clinch their progression.
Concurrently, Bolívar will face Palestino-CHI, aiming to maintain their top spot.
Throughout the match, Flamengo's initial dominance encountered resistance from Bolívar, notably when Bruno Sávio nearly scored.
Yet, Flamengo's continued pressure soon yielded results, exploiting Bolívar's defensive errors.
In the second half, Bolívar sought to change the pace, but Pedro's early goal quashed their momentum.
For the remainder of the match, Bolívar played cautiously, while Flamengo pressed on without further scoring.
This solid win not only boosts Flamengo's standings but also showcases their ability to control critical games and sustain intensity under pressure.
The performance also underlined their strategic prowess and resilience, essential for upcoming challenges in the tournament.
Match Details
Venue: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
Date: May 15, 2024
Time: 9:30 PM Brasília Time
Officials: Referee Andrés Matonte, Assistants Carlos Barreiro and Horacio Ferreiro
VAR: Carlos Orbe
Discipline: Yellow cards issued to Gabriel of Flamengo; Sagredo and Bruno Sávio of Bolívar
Goalscorers Flamengo: Gerson, Ayrton Lucas, Everton Cebolinha, and Pedro
