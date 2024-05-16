UN begins investigation following murder of employee in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) has initiated an investigation into a tragic incident in southern Gaza, where a United Nation vehicle was struck, resulting in the death of its first international staff member during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Retired Indian Army officer Waibhav Anil Kale lost his life, and his colleague sustained injuries as they were en route to the European Hospital in Rafah on Monday. Both individuals were members of the United Nation Department of Safety and Security.



In response to the incident, the UN has formed a fact-finding panel tasked with determining responsibility for the attack. Deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general, Farhan Haq, stated that it is still early in the investigation, with details of the incident being verified in collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Currently, there are 71 international United Nation staff members stationed in Gaza.



According to statements from a spokesman for the United Nation secretary-general reported by the Washington Post, the fatal shots were allegedly fired from an area where only Israeli armored vehicles operate in Gaza, indicating the involvement of Israeli forces. The United Nation vehicle was reportedly marked with a United Nation flag, and Israeli authorities had been informed of its movements.



The IDF responded by stating that they were not informed of the vehicle's route, and the incident is currently under review. United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his urgent plea for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages, emphasizing the toll the conflict is taking on civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza.



As investigations proceed, the United Nation's call for a ceasefire underscores the pressing need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

MENAFN16052024000045015687ID1108220576