Sandeep Marwah Honored By Ambassador For His Services To Armenia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), has been conferred with a prestigious honor by His Excellency Vahagn AFYAN, the Ambassador of Armenia to India, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to fostering and enhancing the relationship between India and Armenia.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah was previously appointed as the Chair of the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum by His Excellency Armen Martirosyan during his tenure as the Ambassador of Armenia to India. Over the years, Dr. Marwah has played a pivotal role in strengthening the cultural ties and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two nations.



Armenia and ICMEI have maintained a strong partnership, particularly through the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum, which has actively participated in various significant events organized by ICMEI. These include the Global Film Festival, Global Literary Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Fashion and Design Week, International Festival of Documentary Films, International Festival of Cellphone Cinema, among others.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's relentless efforts and dedication have significantly contributed to the deepening of cultural exchanges and collaboration between India and Armenia. His commitment to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries has been commendable and has earned him the appreciation and recognition of the diplomatic community.



The honor bestowed upon Dr. Sandeep Marwah by Ambassador Vahagn AFYAN underscores the significance of his endeavors in furthering the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Armenia, and serves as a testament to his exemplary leadership and vision in the realm of cultural diplomacy.



