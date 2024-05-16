New Palestinian Album Released: ‘Our Land, Our Dignity, Our Freedom’

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) In a world where music transcends borders and barriers, a new single album titled ‘Our Land, Our Dignity, Our Freedom’ has been released, capturing the essence of the Palestinian struggle through the universal language of music. The album is a collaborative effort by the emerging band plstn. and their parent band, The 2004, renowned for their poignant melodies and powerful lyrics.



The album comprises three tracks, each precisely two minutes in length, creating a six-minute symphony of solidarity and resistance. Opening with the stirring Arabic emotional anthem “We Are Palestine!!”, performed by both plstn. and The 2004, it resonates deeply with the spirit of the Palestinian people and their enduring quest for freedom.



The collaboration reaches new heights with the second track, “Under Gaza’s Skies”, where plstn. and The 2004 are joined by Crow Skull. This fusion of hip-hop, rap, and pop, sung in English, addresses the harrowing reality of the genocide in Gaza, aiming to draw global attention to the plight of its people through the power of music.



The album concludes with “Feel the Pain”, an instrumental piece infused with Arabic, Palestinian, and Turkish influences. It serves as a poignant expression of deep emotional resonance, inviting listeners to empathize with the pain and resilience of those caught in the conflict.



Released on May 10, 2024, ‘Our Land, Our Dignity, Our Freedom’ is now available on all major music platforms. The album stands as a testament to the enduring human spirit and the belief that music can serve as a catalyst for change and understanding. With plstnmusic as the record label behind this project, the album promises to touch hearts and inspire minds across the globe.



As the notes of ‘Our Land, Our Dignity, Our Freedom’ resonate far and wide, they carry with them a message of hope, unity, and the unyielding desire for peace. This album is not merely a collection of songs; it’s a movement, a call to action, and a poignant reminder that, in the face of adversity, our land, our dignity, and our freedom are worth singing for.



