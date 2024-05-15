South Africa's Ambassador Praises Jordan's Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - South Africa's Ambassador to Amman Tselane Mokuena praised Jordan's peace efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians and the "laudable" airdrops on Gaza.

Mokuena underlined the shared commitment of her country and the Kingdom to the promotion of human rights, particularly in the Palestinian context, during a reception hosted by the South African embassy in Amman to mark South Africa's National Day on Tuesday.



The diplomat also highlighted the Kingdom's "relentless" efforts to rally support for UNRWA, saying,“In these challenging times, we have seen the Kingdom tirelessly convince nations to restore UNRWA funding and set up field hospitals and other mobile medical aid units for Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring the horrors of war, famine, death, and disease.”

Mokuena also hailed the Kingdom's diplomatic initiatives and reaffirmed her country's backing for Jordan's peace endeavours.“We admire Jordan's courageous position when Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Safadi, backed by numerous other countries, argued against Israel's unlawful occupation of Palestine before the ICJ,” she said.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for all countries that have supported Jordan's peace efforts in Gaza, reflecting on the legacies of His Majesty the late King Hussein and President Nelson Mandela.

The envoy also underscored their visionary leadership, which laid the groundwork for the friendship and cooperation between South Africa and the Kingdom.

Mokuena also cited Mandela's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause as a guiding principle for South Africa's foreign policy, reiterating South Africa's commitment to human rights and its use of the International Court of Justice to address injustices. She also welcomed the court's recent ruling calling on Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians.

Mokoena expressed concern about civilian casualties and urged all parties to commit to a peaceful resolution and a two-state solution, and revealed that on

May 10, 2024, South Africa submitted yet another urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "for the indication of additional provisional measures and the modification of previous measures" regarding the unfolding atrocities in Rafah, expressing hope that the ICJ will assist in preventing further death and destruction in the besieged Gaza.

