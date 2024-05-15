Beyoncé Tickets Among Assets, Income Disclosed By Biden, Harris

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Pop superstar Beyoncé gave Vice President Kamala Harris tickets worth $1,656 to one of her shows in 2023, according to financial disclosures released by the White House that provide detailed information on the finances of President Joe Biden, his running mate, first lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The documents list the values of their assets and provide their income and debts in broad ranges. Officials also disclose other information, including continuing participation in former employers' retirement plans and gifts they have received.

The disclosure doesn't specify which concert Harris attended, but the vice president posted a picture of herself and Emhoff on Instagram last August thanking Beyoncé“for a fun date night.” The performer was in town the day of the post, bringing her Renaissance World Tour to what was then known as FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, near Washington, DC. The vice president also reported that cable sports network ESPN gave her tickets - worth $1,890 - to see Howard University, her alma mater, take on Florida A&M University's football team in a championship game last December.

The Bidens reported receiving no gifts, and listed assets worth between $1 million and $2.6 million in their disclosure. Their outside income beyond the president's government paycheck and the first lady's salary from a community college was no more than $64,000. They disclosed debts of at least $375,000, the bulk of which is a home mortgage. The president's biggest source of income was a US bank account that produced between $15,000 and $50,000 in interest. He had at least $700,000 in cash held in various bank accounts, by far his biggest holdings. He also reported $1,678 in cash distributions from a pair of individual retirement accounts.

Jill Biden disclosed receiving a salary from Northern Virginia Community College, where she's a professor, but was not required to provide the amount. Harris has between $550,000 and $1.1 million in cash in US bank accounts. She also holds between $775,000 and $1.8 million in retirement funds. Federal law requires high-ranking officials to publicly disclose financial information to prevent conflicts of interest. The documents are reviewed and certified by the US Office of Government Ethics.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

MENAFN15052024007365015876ID1108218874