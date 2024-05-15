Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Collaborate On Shared Investigation Into Fintech Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the AzerbaijanFintech Association and Uzbekistan's SBO company, Azernews reports.

The memorandum is related to research in the fintech market.

The representative of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, AzerAkbarov, said that the memorandum of understanding envisagesresearching the fintech market in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,as well as in other countries, and sharing this information withmarket participants.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Fintex Summitheld in Baku.