Resistance Movement: Russians Intensify Mobilization In Luhansk Region Amid Heavy Losses Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is conducting a total mobilization to the TOT of the Luhansk region due to the mass deaths of its soldiers near Vovchansk.

The Yellow Ribbon Movement to resist the occupiers reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The invaders are intensifying the mobilization of Ukrainians in the occupied Luhansk region against the backdrop of heavy losses in the Kharkiv region. The informants of the Anti-Z movement reported on the intensification of mobilization processes in the following cities: Starobilsk, Svatove, Alchevsk, and Antratsyt. The occupation authorities, together with the Russian military, are conducting house-to-house raids on local residents,” the statement said.

Russian recon drone crashes inregion

The patrols clarify the content of the documents, in particular, find out whether the men are registered in the military. Now the occupiers are intensifying such“rounds”.

“Ignore the 'summonses' and do everything to avoid mobilization into the ranks of the Russian occupation army,” the Resistance Movement calls on all Ukrainians under occupation.

As reported, Russians are deploying new morgues in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.