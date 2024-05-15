Four Russian Kamikaze Drones Hit Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit the Nikopol district four times today, deploying one-way attack UAVs.

That's according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"Four times this day, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. There were also five artillery strikes," he noted.

Lysak added that the Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myriv, and Marhanets communities came under attack. No casualties were reported.

"Four private households were damaged. One of them caught fire but firefighters contained the blaze. A sports club, a minibus, a truck, a gas pipe, and a power transmission line were affected," he said.

authorities show high-rise building damaged by Russian shellin

Lysak also noted that two men were killed in Dnipro by a debris of a downed enemy missile. Another man, who was injured, is receiving medical treatment.

As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, an animal shelter, five- and two-storey buildings were damaged, as were six private households, two farm buildings, a car, and a power line. Several fires, caused by the strikes were promptly extinguished.



























































Debris of a downed missile cause damage in Dnipro / Photo: Mykola Myakshikov, Ukrinform

As reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile in the Dnipro district, damaging an infrastructure facility and bringing casualties.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.