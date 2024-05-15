Qatari Red Crescent, Pakistani Counterpart Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent and its Pakistani counterpart have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance co-operation in the humanitarian, relief, health and development fields and to confront humanitarian challenges.

The two sides also signed an agreement regarding the 2024 sacrifice (Qurbani) project.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary-General of the Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS) Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, and the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Muhammad Ubaidullah Khan, in the presence of the President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Shahid Ahmed.

Al-Emadi said, in a speech on the occasion, that the memorandum aims to strengthen relations between the two sides, in several areas, including training and project implementation, and also reflects (along with the agreement on the 2024 sacrifice project) Qatar Red Crescent's commitment to enhancing co-operation in the field of humanitarian work, and its keenness to expand the circle of beneficiaries of its services in various parts of the world, as an extension of the series of partnerships that QRCS is working to strengthen in the Asian continent.

PRCS President Shahid Ahmed stressed that Qatar is a pioneering country in the field of humanitarian work.

The MoU also included provisions on climate, such as exchanging experiences and implementing initiatives to address the effects of climate change, including adaptation measures, building resilience, preserving the environment, and sustainable development, as well as the need to involve young people in humanitarian activities, and enable them to contribute positively to their communities through volunteer work, leadership development, training, and other related matters.

