Australia And Uzbekistan Confirmed As 2026 And 2029 AFC Women's Asian Cup Hosts

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, May 15 (IANS) Australia and Uzbekistan have been confirmed as the hosts of the 2026 and 2029 editions of the AFC Women's Asian Cup respectively, the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

AFC Executive Committee ratified the AFC Women's Football Committee's recommendations at its third meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand, on the eve of the 34th AFC Congress, said the Asian football governing body, reported Xinhua.

"The development of the women's game in Asia has grown immensely in recent years and the launch of the AFC Women's Champions League later this year is a monumental stride forward that will transform the standards of our flagship women's national team competition in the decades to come," said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

"I am confident that we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition in 2026 in Australia where the unrivaled passion for the women's game is so palpable, setting the perfect stage for Uzbekistan to surpass all expectations in 2029," he added.

Having just co-hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup last year, Australia will host the continent's premier women's national team competition for the second time in history having staged the 2006 edition while Uzbekistan will become the first Central Asian nation to organize the tournament.