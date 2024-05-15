Number Of Injured In Kherson Rises To Seven Due To Russian Airstrike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the number of injured due to an enemy airstrike has increased to seven, including a 15-year-old boy.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. They hit the central district. The enemy fire damaged residential buildings and an educational institution. Seven victims are currently known,” the statement reads.

As noted, the youngest victim is 15 years old. The boy sustained injuries to his nose and shoulder. Also, a 39-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the abdomen, and a fracture of the pelvic bones. A 32-year-old man was diagnosed with light injuries - blast trauma and a head injury. An ambulance brought to the hospital two women from Kherson, aged 58 and 40, with explosive injuries. Another woman, 39 years old, sustained concussion, blast, and craniocerebral injuries.

Prokudin said that an elderly woman, 78 years old, also came under enemy fire. She is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, and wounds to her face and arm.

According to the head of the military administration, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson from the air, the authorities reported five injured.