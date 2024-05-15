TCCA commends ‘exceptional efforts and contributions’ as Class of 2024 shine bright at International Critical Communications Awards

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 15 May 2024: The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) announced the winners of the 2024 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) on Tuesday – honouring the most outstanding products, individuals, and organizations to have broadened industry capabilities and delivered new value over the last year.

Presented by TCCA, the ICCAs are the most prestigious awards in the critical communications space with this annual event held in esteemed status as a celebration of advancement, excellence, and innovation. This time around, the ICCAs took place in InterContinental Dubai Festival City, on the sidelines of Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, the industry’s leading global conference and exhibition that runs until Thursday (May 16).

With the world’s foremost experts, executives, investors and shareholders in attendance, the ICCAs provided the ultimate stage and setting for the sector’s leading lights to shine as winners were recognised across 13 categories.

Kevin Graham, Chief Executive Officer, TCCA, said: “In a world where critical comms have never been more essential, creative flair and innovative practice is the formula needed for our industry and its incumbents to remain ahead of the curve for those we serve. As operating climates evolve while demands for services and solutions accelerate, the positive direction of travel we envisage rests with groundbreaking projects, fresh ideas, and remarkable talent emerging across the international ecosystem. Crucially, our winners here this evening illustrate that the industry is in safe hands – now and in the future. Their exceptional efforts and contributions over the last 12 months have set new standards for reliability, security, and efficiency – positioning the wider industry to thrive in the years ahead. We commend their achievements and contributions, as individuals and as a collective.”

Like always, an experienced panel of independent judges took all aspects of entries under consideration before identifying and rewarding the most outstanding projects, practices, and talent.

Airbus Defence and Space won the ‘Advances in sustainability’ award for Agnet TETRA - TETRA in your smartphone, and Alea, a Leonardo company, was selected in the ‘Emerging Technology, Product or Solutions’ category for its Direct Mode MCPTT Communication using 5G-Sidelink project.

The ‘Best Use of Critical Communications’ was also celebrated across sectors with winners including FirstNet (Public Safety), Hoimyung ICT (Transport), Southern Linc (Utilities), and Hytera (Industrial, Manufacturing, Mining Resources, Oil & Gas Exploration).

Elsewhere at the 2024 ICCAs, Teltronic scooped ‘Best TETRA Product/Solution of the Year’ as Crosscall won ‘Best MCX Product/Solution’ and Motorola Solutions collected an accolade for ‘Best Hybrid Device’.

Meanwhile, Ali Helenius of Airbus Space and Defence won the Phil Kidner Award for ‘an individual outstanding contribution to critical communications’ with Leonardo’s Veronica Pecchioli taking home ‘TCCA Young Engineer of the Year’.

Commenting further on the winners’ efforts and contributions towards critical comms growth and development, Graham added: “It’s fitting that they are honoured on the day Critical Communications World opens its doors. After all, this year’s theme is ‘Securing society and industry’ and the people, companies, and products honoured on stage this evening epitomise the efforts being made to achieve precisely that.”





MENAFN15052024005080011577ID1108215736