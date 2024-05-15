Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Russian Attack In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The border guards from the Revenge Brigade repelled a Russian attack in the Kupiansk sector. The enemy, with the support of an infantry fighting vehicle, attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to Ukrinform.

The border guards from the Revenge Brigade destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and finished off the retreating infantry with accurate shots from a 120-mm mortar. As a result, the assault was repelled, the armored vehicles and four invaders were eliminated, and seven others were wounded.

In addition, the border guards destroyed an enemy Ural in the Vovchansk sector. According to the State Border Guard Service, the soldiers identified the convoy and stopped it with a precise attack on the first Ural.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 15, 2024 amount to about 486,940 invaders, including another 1,510 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.