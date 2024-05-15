Infinigate Unveils Growth Plans For Financial Year 2024-2025.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following a year of continued growth, with outstanding performance in MEA, Infinigate outlines its strategic priorities for the year ahead.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 15 May 2024 – the Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and networking infrastructure, continued to grow during the financial year ended in March 2024, despite a challenging market affected by the economic downturn in Europe.

The MEA region was the highlight of the past financial year, enjoying double-digit growth and healthy profit margins. Starlink, part of the Infinigate Group, outperformed the market, generating 26% growth in MEA. Across Europe, Infinigate was affected by the overall slowing down of the economy, growing at a slower rate.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the Infinigate Group placed its strategic focus on generating Software & Services recurring revenue, delivering a record year performance, with Software representing in excess of 70% of total sales and with SaaS related revenue showing a 25% growth compared to the previous year.

Over the past year, Infinigate achieved some critical milestones, including:



Successful completion of the integration of companies acquired, resulting in synergistic gains.

Expansion of vendor portfolio to widen the range of best-of-breed solutions addressing all aspects of cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure.

Introduction of Infinigate Financial Services, to help partners address CapEx and cash budget constraints, securing long-term revenue streams without the need to impact their cash. Launch of ID Connect, Infinigate's gateway to seamless digital transactions and value-added services to enable partner growth, including cloud services, technical training, professional marketing, and the fully operational setup of the Infinigate Cloud platform, delivering Infinigate's“Secure the Cloud/Secure the Network” value proposition, currently addressing 6,000 CSPs, MSPs & MSSPs and generating $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue.

For the new financial year (2024-2025), Infinigate will focus on strengthening its partnerships with the Corporate System Reseller and Global System Integrator ecosystems, on accelerating the fast-growing development of our SaaS business, and on enriching the value proposition of our Cloud Center of Excellence, designed to help and support our Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) communities.

Infinigate is also investing in accelerating its professional services business, as the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and networking infrastructure, built on the basis of its large contingent of professional services experts.

“Infinigate's clear goal is to achieve global coverage. Over the year ahead, Infinigate will expand both organically and acquisitively, widening its EMEA footprint and building on its unique offering, centred on cybersecurity specialism, as a trusted advisor to channel partners. We are targeting a revenue of €5 billion for the financial year 2027-2028, intercepting the ongoing growth of the cybersecurity market, boosted by the company's strategic programmes and initiatives.” Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group, said.

Infinigate's Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum added:“We'll fuel and support our channel and vendor partner growth over the year ahead, through joint targeting of new opportunities guided by our smart data analysis and related lead generation engine. We have a considerable opportunity with Infinigate cloud services and our digital services hub, to expand our MSP & MSSP coverage in a highly dynamic market, that is investing in cybersecurity as a priority, and where demand for managed IT services is rising, as complexity increases and organisations seek expertise.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit