European shares end Tuesday’s session with gains except Germany

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stocks experienced a mixed trading session, with most major indices closing higher except for Germany. The STOXX Europe 600, a broad index encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, edged up by 0.79 points, or 0.15 percent, concluding the day at 521.65. This modest uptick reflects the varied performance witnessed across different national markets within the region.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index added 13 points, equivalent to a 0.16 percent increase, to settle at 8,428 points by the close of trading. Similarly, France's CAC 40 saw gains of 16 points, representing a 0.2 percent rise, reaching a closing figure of 8,225 points. These positive movements in the UK and France underscore a general sense of optimism among investors in those markets.



Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB emerged as the standout performer of the day, surging by 335 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 35,151 points. The significant uptick in the Italian market reflects positive sentiment and potentially favorable economic indicators within the country. Similarly, Spain's IBEX 35 index witnessed a notable increase of 87 points, equivalent to a 0.78 percent rise, ending the day at 11,239 points, indicating a buoyant trading atmosphere in Spanish equities.



Conversely, Germany's DAX 30 index experienced a slight decline, falling by 25 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish at 18,716 points. This dip in the German market contrasts with the overall positive trend observed in other European indices and may reflect specific economic or geopolitical factors influencing investor sentiment in Germany.



Overall, the day's trading activity in European stocks highlights a mixed but generally positive sentiment, with varying degrees of performance across different national markets. Investors continue to monitor economic indicators, corporate earnings reports, and global developments for insights into future market movements and investment opportunities within the region.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108214975