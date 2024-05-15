DITP Joins Hands With Two Private Sector Giants, Gearing Up For THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Unveiling the Largest Food Business Negotiation Platform in Asia, Aiming for Purchase Orders Exceeding Hundreds of Billions Baht

Bangkok, Thailand, 15th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand (TCC), The Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse (KM) , are set to host THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 , the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia, from 28th May to 1st June 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Under the concept of “Beyond Food Experience”, the event will go beyond being a mere food trade show. It will provide a platform for food and beverage businesses, retailers, supermarkets, department stores, hotels, hypermarkets, restaurants, and those seeking to find partners and negotiate business deals to connect with leading Thai and international companies. Participants will stay updated on the latest product trends and consumer demands to enhance business success. Business negotiations will take place over five days, and the general public will be allowed to visit and purchase products on the final day of the event.







Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of DITP , said,“The food industry is one of the most important sectors contributing to Thailand's exports. In 2023, food exports expanded by 2.7% from the previous year, amounting to a value of 39,892.89 million US dollars or approximately 1.37 trillion baht. For 2024, it is expected that Thai food exports will increase by around 2%, estimated at a value of approximately 40,690.75 million US dollars or over 1.4 trillion baht. This growth is supported by the recovery of developing and emerging economies and the tourism and service sectors, as well as the favourable exchange rate of the Thai baht, which is beneficial to Thailand's export sector. In addition, the El Niño phenomenon has reduced agricultural production, leading to increased demand for food.

“ THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA is an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry as it serves as a global trading platform that creates new market opportunities. This event not only emphasises Thailand's potential as a leader in producing and exporting high-quality food on a global scale, following the Thai Kitchen to the World policy of Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, but also gathers food industry entrepreneurs from around the world who conduct business according to international standards, focusing on sustainability and complying with labour standards, production standards, and food safety standards to meet the needs of consumers worldwide. Over the span of more than three decades, this event has built a reputation and become well-known in the global food and beverage industry, being hailed as the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage exhibition in the Asian region.” Mr. Phusit stated.







This year, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA will feature over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries/regions, occupying over 6,000 booths. The event is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors from all around the world over the course of five days. The estimated total value of orders placed at the event this year will exceed 100 billion baht.

The event will showcase a wide range of products divided into various zones, including: Coffee & Tea, Drinks, Fine Food, Food Service, Food Technology, Frozen food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, Sweet & Confectionery.

In addition, the event will offer new experiences for participants through six special zones: THAIFEX – ANUGA Future Food Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Halal Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Organic Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup, THAIFEX – ANUGA tasteInnovation Show and THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone. Additionally, there will be highlights such as the Thai SELECT Pavilion as well as knowledge-sharing seminars at Future Food Experience+ and trade networking opportunities with Export Clinic sessions.

“The organised activities will provide participants with valuable insights, such as current food trends, consumer demands, and market developments. These experiences are poised to drive further success and propel the growth of food and beverage industry in the future,” Mr. Phusit said.

Dr. Kitsana Vachekrilas, Secretary General of The Thai Chamber of Commerce said,“In 2023, Thailand is ranked the 12th largest food exporter in the world, up from 15th in 2022. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA serves as a successful platform that plays a significant role in the food and beverage industry in Thailand and the Asian food and beverage industry, especially for Thai entrepreneurs, both large and small, as well as startups, who will have the opportunity to introduce their products to both domestic and international markets. The event is also ranked among the top four food industry trade shows in the world.”







“THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 features more exciting highlights than ever before, particularly innovations in environmentally-friendly and sustainable food-related products. These are not just trends; they represent a new lifestyle that everyone is starting to adopt seriously.” said Dr. Kitsana.

Here are some examples of the highlights that will be showcased this year: Products with reduced carbon footprints: These include organic soybean cheese that reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, environmentally friendly oat milk that lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and food-grade gloves made from natural materials that are responsibly managed, adhere to international standards, and are globally accepted. Products that reduce food waste: These include snacks made from banana scraps from the banana fritter production process, boots recycled from food preservation film made from sorted waste plastic, organic fertiliser produced from discarded durian peels, milk made from the powder and cracked seeds of cashew nuts, and products made from tamarind seeds, a waste material, that can be used in various products such as jellies and jams. Environmentally friendly packaging: This includes paper packaging for food and beverages, products printed with 100% biodegradable and safe soy ink, 100% biodegradable bio-bags made from corn starch and tapioca starch, and plastic packaging that can be biodegraded within two years.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024: Embracing Health-Conscious Consumer Trends

Mr. Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President of Koelnmesse Asia Pacific , stated,“Today's consumers are increasingly prioritising health and well-being, which is driving demand for products that promote a healthy lifestyle. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 will showcase a wide range of innovative products that are responding to this trend, including plant-based protein or confectionery that supports child health development.”

International Participation Surpasses Expectations

A surge in international participation at THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA will see more than 2000 overseas exhibitors hailing from around the globe, 12% more than the previous year. This growth underscores the burgeoning global appeal of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA as a premier platform for the food and beverage industry.

According to Mr. Kuepper, The remarkable increase in international participation reflects the growing global interest in THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA. It has become a pivotal event in the F&B calendar.”







New exhibiting countries, including Bolivia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Macedonia, Mexico, and Yemen, alongside the inclusion of new country groups such as Macao and Canada, underscore the event's expanding reach and influence. These developments highlight THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA's role as a transformative catalyst driving innovation and collaboration within the F&B industry while also elevating the global standing of participating countries' culinary sectors.

Special Highlights and Exciting Competitions

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 will feature a range of special events and competitions:

Future Food Experience+: This special area will delve into discussions on sustainable production processes, emerging trends, and cutting-edge technological innovations that are shaping the food and beverage landscape.

Alternative Protein Flavour and Taste Contest: As part of Future Food Experience+, this new contest will spotlight exhibitor innovations in alternative protein sources. Visitors can also select the best alternative protein products based on taste, texture, aroma, and innovation.







Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: Over 700 chefs from around the world will compete in this culinary showdown to be crowned Thailand's Top Chef.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 is an unmissable event for anyone involved in the food and beverage industry. The event will provide a unique opportunity to discover new products, connect with potential partners, and stay ahead of the latest trends.

Interested individuals can inquire about THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 at The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at 1169 . Details and registration for the event can be found at . Business negotiations will take place from May 28th to June 1st, 2567, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with retail sales on June 1st, 2567, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Impact Challenger Halls 1-3 and Impact Exhibition Center Halls 5-12, Impact Muang Thong Thani.