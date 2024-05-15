Hungary, OTS Sign Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A "Joint Action Plan" was signed between the Organization ofTurkish States (OTS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs andInternational Trade of Hungary. The document aims to support thedevelopment of OTS-European Union (EU) relations, Azernews reports,citing the organisation.

According to information, the document was approved during themeeting of the General Secretary of TDT, Kubanichbek Omuraliyev,and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade ofHungary, Peter Siyarto.

During the meeting, the "Joint Action Plan", as well as thesteps to be taken in the direction of the development of OTS-EUrelations during Hungary's presidency of the European Union, whichwill begin in July, and the events planned to be held in Hungarywere discussed.

The minister emphasized once again that Hungary is determined tofurther strengthen multifaceted cooperation with OTS and membercountries of the organization.

It should be noted that Hungary has been an observer member ofthe Organization of Turkic States since 2018.