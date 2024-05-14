St. George's University School Of Medicine Welcomes South Korean Applications For August Admissions

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) St. George's University's (SGU) helps address the high demand for healthcare professionals in South Korea by educating the future generation of doctors, offering multiple intake opportunities and academic scholarship to eligible students. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 - St. George's University's (SGU) School of Medicine in the Caribbean, has opened applications for its Fall 2024 intake, welcoming prospective medical students from South Korea to apply for the upcoming academic year.









Source: St. George's University

As the largest source of licensed physicians in the US (according to FSMB physician licensure data for 2021), SGU offers an international medical education to help address the critical issue of the global physician shortage. South Korea is facing a persistent deficit in its healthcare workforce, with only 2.6 doctors per 1,000 individuals, a figure that ranks among the lowest in developed nations, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) .



David Anthonisz, Executive Director, International Student Recruitment at SGU said,“After the success of our January intake, we are excited to extend our support to students aiming to join our August/ September cohort. At SGU, we are dedicated to advancing medical education to cultivate a robust medical workforce capable of meeting global healthcare demands. As we warmly welcome new students this year, we eagerly anticipate guiding their development and facilitating their transition into fulfilling international medical careers.”



SGU also offers financial aid options for international students, such as the International Peace Bursary, Global Scholars Bursary, and SGU Academic Scholarship, each tailored to meet different needs and criteria. Eligible students can qualify for one or multiple awards. The university is committed to empowering the student body by honouring academic merit and student success, which will contribute to a diverse medical community.



Admitted students beginning their academic journey at the True Blue campus in Grenada can choose from three intake periods: January, April, and August, each offering distinct advantages. Those admitted for the August intake align with the global academic year, seamlessly integrating into the medical school program after final exams. Additionally, since 2007, SGU and Northumbria University (NU) have partnered to offer students a September and January intake, providing an opportunity to pursue a medical career in the UK.



“SGU is committed to preparing its students for successful medical careers and values the opportunity to do so through global experiences. The institution's ongoing support for individuals in South Korea pursuing careers in medicine reflects its vision of promoting inclusivity and expanding access within the field,” added David Anthonisz at SGU.



Interested students can find more details about the program/pathways and apply here.









