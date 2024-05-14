The Essence Of Friendship In Islam

ADVERTISEMENT

Since friends have the power to shape who you are, you must pick them wisely. Believers should use caution when choosing companions since they may greatly influence their ideas and behavior, according to Prophet Muhammad (SAW).



“On that Day, friends will be enemies of one another, except al-Muttaqoon, or those who have Taqwah,” declares Allah. Qur'an 43:67

Except for friendships that have Allah in them, the passage says that any friendship with anybody other than Allah would turn into hostility. Hafidh Ibn Katheer recounts an incident from Ali Ibn Abu Talib (RA) in which two friends, who were companions for Allah's sake, made prayers for one another following the death of one of them. When they saw each other again, they both conveyed their affection for one another. However, once they died and were tormented in Hellfire, two unbelieving companions who had misled one another expressed their disdain for one another.

The significance of selecting companions carefully and their impact on an individual's life were underscored by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He said,“A person is likely to follow the faith of his friend, so be careful whom you befriend.” This shows how much friends may influence our values, behavior, and morality. Because of this, it's essential that we spend our time with people who support our moral and spiritual development.

Ikhlas or genuine concern for the well-being of others, is the foundation of friendship in Islam. True friends should never have any ulterior motives and constantly look out for one another's best interests. Strong friendships are built on the foundation of trustworthiness or Amanah. Muslims are urged to be reliable and trustworthy in their interpersonal interactions, maintaining their friend's confidence and confiding in them about significant issues. In addition, loyalty and support are necessary for genuine friendships. In good times or bad, friends should be there for one another no matter what, providing aid, encouragement, and support when needed. In Islam, compassion and forgiveness are highly regarded qualities, especially between friends. Sincere friends are compassionate and sympathetic toward one another, forgiving one another's errors and failings.

Fundamental principles that great friends keep in their connection are compassion and respect. Their backgrounds and opinions may differ, yet they nevertheless treat each other with kindness, decency, and respect. Friendship has a significant role in forming a person's personality and conduct. Since they support one another's piety, righteousness, and good deeds, true friends fortify their relationship and draw nearer to Allah. Wishing friends success and well-being is considered one of the highest expressions of friendship. Muslims are encouraged to offer prayers for the prosperity, well-being, and happiness of their friends.

We should take inspiration from the amazing example of loyalty and devotion that exists between Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Abu Bakr (RA) in their friendship. The closest friend of the Prophet Muhamaad (PBUH) was Abu Bakr (RA). During the Prophet's persecution in Mecca, he consistently supported the Prophet, being a man of unshakeable faith. During the treacherous Hijrah to Medina, Abu Bakr (RA) accompanied the Prophet. Which turned out to be a watershed moment in Islamic history also served as a brilliant example of genuine friendship. The Prophet and the Muslim community acknowledged Abu Bakr's leadership abilities as their friendship grew stronger.



Mutual trust, support, and love for Allah's sake typified their friendship. The Prophet Abu Bakr (RA) was well respected and loved by the Prophet, who considered him to be a faithful friend who supported him through thick and thin. Because of their close relationship, Abu Bakr (RA) was referred to by the Prophet as“My Companion” and“My Friend”. Genuine friendships are based on trust, loyalty, and dedication to Allah, and their friendship serves as an example of this. It demonstrates to us that genuine friendship is predicated on our love for Allah and His Messenger rather than material possessions.

“I am grateful for the two Companions who have been a constant support in my life. They have always been there for me, guiding me towards righteousness, and lifting me during tough times. Their friendship is a blessing from Allah, and it inspires me to value and cherish genuine friendships in my life. I pray that Allah blesses each one of us with true friends who help us strengthen our connection with Him. May they be a source of comfort and guidance for us through life's ups and downs, with kindness and wisdom.”

The Writer is a Professional Social Worker, he is working in the developmental sector and can be reached at [email protected] .

