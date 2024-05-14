'Swati Maliwal's Life Under Threat': Ex-Husband Makes Shocking Claim; Asks Sanjay Singh To Stop Acting (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a video message that has gone viral on X on Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's former husband, Naveen Jaihind, expressed concerns about her safety, suggesting that her life might be in danger. Naveen urged Maliwal to step forward and address the situation herself. Furthermore, he accused AAP MP Sanjay Singh of being aware of the situation but merely putting on a show for the television cameras.

“I am Naveen Jaihind. Since yesterday I have been getting a lot of calls from journalists regarding what happened with Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. First, I want to say that I am divorced and have not been in contact with her for the last four years. Second, I want to tell you that whatever has happened with Swati was planned and now she has been threatened and anything can happen to her," Maliwal's ex-husband said in the viral video.

He further added, "The man who has assaulted Swati does not have the guts to even raise his voice but he did that on the instruction of someone. I was just listening to Sanjay Singh's press conference and wanted to tell him that he should stop acting as he knows everything. Swati should stand up and speak for herself. What are you afraid of? Speak up, we are all with you. Her life is under threat."

On Tuesday, ruckus erupted

in the MCD House over the allegations of Maliwal that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence on Monday.

She went to the Civil lines police station but did not file a formal complaint, police said.

Rekha Sharma, the Chief of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has voiced apprehensions regarding the safety of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. She urged Maliwal to come forward and speak about her situation. Sharma also raised questions about whether Maliwal might be facing pressure not to file a complaint with the police regarding the matter.

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind... what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and file a complaint with police. Be brave Swati #speakup," she said in a post on X.

During a press conference on Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Principal Secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "misbehaved" with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. Singh emphasized that the AAP leader will take decisive action regarding this incident. He condemned the incident, labeling it as "condemnable."

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.