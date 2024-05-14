Sex Scandal: Kumaraswamy Labels K’Taka Dy CM 'Shark'; Shivakumar Expresses Sympathy For Gowda Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) The political slugfest continued in Karnataka on Tuesday over the developments surrounding the alleged sex video scandal involving former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is also Prajwal Revanna's uncle, indirectly dubbed Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar a 'shark' and demanded his arrest.

In response, Dy CM Shivakumar stated,“They are a big family. I really wish this had not happened to them. Whatever they (Kumaraswamy) wish for me, I will not wish any harm upon their family."

He expressed pity over the plight of JD(S) MLA and Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna, who is Kumaraswamy's brother.

“I am a believer in the rule of nature and justice. I have also been a victim of political conspiracy. Only I know how confident I was and how I stood my ground then. God has protected me. However, I will address my brother Kumaraswamy in the Assembly,” Dy CM Shivakumar added.

He further clarified that he did not need to stage protests or issue statements through legislators.

“I am busy in election campaigning, and I am the state President of a political party. I am ready to face consequences if any interference on my part is proven. I won't talk about that now; time will answer all questions,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy launched an attack on the Karnataka Congress President and compared him to a 'shark'. He alleged that BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda was arrested following the release of an audio clip exposing him.

Kumaraswamy asked,“What document was Devaraje Gowda about to release? Which document is the Congress government trying to obtain from him? If the shark is arrested, truth will come out. Legislators had been asked to issue statements against me by this shark.”

BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, who had contested for the Holenarasipur Assembly seat during the 2023 polls, claimed that he possessed video and photo content related to Prajwal Revanna.

However, the content was leaked by unknown individuals ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He blamed Congress leaders for the leak and circulation of the objectionable content.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted the significance of the case registered with the National Commission for Women.

“Who has threatened the victim to lodge a complaint against Prajwal Revanna? Why is the case not being investigated?” he questioned.