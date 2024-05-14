Military: Invaders Intensify Attacks On Vovchansk Community With Kabs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past few days, 22 unexploded ordnance have been dropped on the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian army is continuously shelling the Lyptsi and Vovchansk communities, the village of Kozacha Lopan, and the Kupiansk district with artillery,” Voloshyn said.

According to the spokesman, these settlements are being attacked with multiple launch rocket systems and artillery from drones. In particular, the enemy is using artillery and aviation, and later small groups under the cover of armored vehicles.

“The enemy is trying to sow panic among the civilian population by spreading fakes and false information to cause doubts in the society and convince the local population of the threat that is coming from across the borders,” he said.

Voloshyn calls to trust reliable information only from verified official sources, local authorities, and the military. Currently, the Defense Forces control the area.

As reported, according to ISW, Russian troops seem to be prioritizing the rapid creation of a“buffer zone” along the border with Ukraine rather than making significant progress.