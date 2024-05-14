Arab Ministerial Group Prepares Somalia Support Plan For Bahrain Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 14 (KUNA) -- An Arab Ministerial Working Group held on Tuesday a meeting ahead of the Bahrain summit scheduled Thursday to devise a plan in support of Somalia's sovereignty.

During the preparatory Foreign Ministers meeting for the Arab Ministerial Group in favor of Somalia's autonomy presented-pending approval-at the Summit in Bahrain.

The meeting was headed by the Somali Group and includes committee members from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mauritania, Djibouti, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit.

The meeting resumed its agenda to implement League Council Resolution No. (8988) from January 17, 2023 supporting Somalia's territory and sovereignty defense.

The Working Group reaffirmed the Arab position in rejecting and voiding the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, underscoring the Arab League Council's solidarity and support of Somalia.

Resolution 8988 rejected current and future legal, political, commercial, or military implications hostile towards Somalia, highlighting the diplomatic ties between the Arab League and Somalia.

The meeting addressed the Arab role and plan in supporting Somalia's sovereignty fully, as well as supporting Somalia's efforts in defending its territories through combating terrorist attacks threatening it.

Somalia's efforts in confronting threats to its lands and territories, affecting its people and economy, are accepted and supported by the Arab League and the Arab Ministerial Working Group. (end)

