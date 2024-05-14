Man Dies After Coming Under Snow Slide In North Kashmir's Handwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A young man lost his life after coming under a snow slide in Jabra Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a young man identified as Ishfaq Ahamd, a resident of Monbal Handwara, came under a snow slide in Laxmi Post in Jabra Handwara. However, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, police took cognizance of this incident.

