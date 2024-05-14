Porter Novelli Hires James Ruane As EMEA Corporate & Brand Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Porter Novelli has appointed James Ruane to the new position of EMEA head of corporate and brand, as part of a restructure of its global practices.



As part of global CEO Jillian Janaczek's 2024 strategy, Porter Novelli has reorganised around six practices: Corporate + Brand, Food + Ag + Nutrition, Government, Health, Purpose + Impact, and Tech.



Ruane joins Porter Novelli from policy, sustainability and advocacy consultancy Stonehaven, where he had been a managing partner since 2022 , leading the firm's global communications and campaigns offering.



Before that, Ruane was group director of brand marketing and communications at UK electricity and gas supplier National Grid. He had previously led Edelman's Shell business in London, and was also a group brand director at BAE Systems.



Porter Novelli EMEA CEO Sarah Shilling, who was promoted to the role last month , said:“James possesses a wealth of impressive client experience, ambition, and commercial smarts. Our Corporate + Brand practice is expanding in EMEA, and I know James is the right leader for its continued growth.”



Ruane added:“I'm thrilled to lead our corporate reputation, integrated campaigning, and brand communications team. With creativity at the heart of our thinking, I am looking forward to developing bold and courageous work.”



Other recent senior hires at Porter Novelli have included global chief people officer Sakima Johnson.

