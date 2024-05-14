(MENAFN) In a symbolic tribute to the Soviet victory in World War II, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) witnessed the staging of an 'Immortal Regiment' march in the capital city of Kinshasa. According to reports from RIА Novosti, citing the Russian Embassy, the event marked the fourth consecutive year of the commemorative procession in the Central African state.



Dozens of participants, including diplomats, embassy personnel, Russian military observers, and local graduates of Soviet and Russian universities, gathered to pay homage to their relatives who fought against Nazi forces during WWII. Led by the Russian ambassador to the DRC, Alexey Sentebov, the march featured a prominent display of photographs of the veterans, alongside a towering six-meter-wide Russian flag.



The inclusion of Congolese citizens in the event underscored the universal significance of honoring the sacrifices made by veterans in the fight against fascism. The 'Immortal Regiment' initiative, originating in the Russian city of Tomsk in 2012, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, uniting people from diverse backgrounds in a shared expression of gratitude towards the Red Army for its pivotal role in defeating the Axis powers.



The commemorative march serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of WWII and the collective responsibility to preserve the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and justice. Through such ceremonies, nations around the world reaffirm their commitment to honoring the courage and resilience of past generations while striving for a future defined by peace and unity.

