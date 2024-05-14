Tamil Composer GV Prakash Announces Separation From Wife Singer Saindhavi; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his singer-wife Saindhavi have announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The joint statement, made on May 13, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their decision. Rumors about their marital issues had been circulating recently, making their announcement a surprise to many fans.

GV Prakash Kumar shared a statement on his social media page, expressing that after careful consideration, they had chosen to part ways for the sake of their mental well-being while maintaining mutual respect. Both GV Prakash and Saindhavi appealed for privacy and understanding from the media, friends, and fans during this challenging period.

The couple, who fell in love during their school years, tied the knot in 2013 after nearly a decade of courtship. They have a daughter named Avni, born in April 2020.

GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work as a music director, has also ventured into acting and film production, earning numerous awards. Saindhavi, on the other hand, is a talented playback singer who has lent her voice to songs composed by GV Prakash and others.

