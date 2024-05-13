Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held an official session of talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq at Bayan Palace.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored and attended the opening ceremony of Sabah Al-Salem University City and honored top graduates.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait and Oman hammered out four memoranda of understanding for furthering industrial, investment, economic and diplomatic cooperation.

KUWAIT -- On the eve of the 61st anniversary of joining the UN, Kuwait commended the decades-long fruitful relations with the international organization and affirmed commitment for taking this partnership to new high levels in the coming years.

KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait is a beacon of humanitarian work as well as a vital and unique partner of the United Nations due to its extensive efforts proliferating peace in the region and the world, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

KUWAIT -- Undersecretary at Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Sabah discussed with a delegation from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the important topics of mutual interests.

KUWAIT -- NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Ambassador Boris Ruge expressed his pride for NATO-ICI Regional Center in Kuwait, making it the only in the region. (end) mb