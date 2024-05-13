Surge In Tourism Reflects Peru’S Post-Pandemic Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Between January and April, Peru welcomed 1,016,618 international tourists, a 53.4% increase from the same period in 2023.



This surge indicates significant progress toward pre-pandemic tourism levels.



Elizabeth Galdo, head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) , targets 4.4 million international visitors for the year.



Chile leads as the top source of tourists, contributing 259,300 visitors. The United States follows with 174,609 tourists, while Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, and Colombia also contribute substantially.



Most tourists entered through Jorge Chávez International Airport, which accounted for 61.1% of arrivals.







Santa Rosa de Tacna border saw 204,000 entries, while CEBAF Tumbes and Desaguadero/CEBAF Puno checkpoints welcomed 72,000 and 56,000 tourists respectively.



Peru's tourism sector benefits from diverse attractions ranging from cultural sites to culinary experiences.



Increased international air connectivity supports this growth. The promotion of Peru's varied attractions, including lesser-known sites, also drives tourism.



Major attractions like Machu Picchu remain popular, but other destinations gain interest.



This revitalization reflects broader trends in global tourism recovery. Peru's strategy includes highlighting unique experiences and improving travel infrastructure.



The country's efforts to attract tourists focus on sustainable practices and cultural preservation.



Understanding this growth requires considering Peru's appeal. Historical sites, natural landscapes, and rich culinary traditions draw visitors.



The country's efforts to diversify tourism ensure a steady influx of international tourists.



This surge in tourism matters for Peru's economy . Tourism generates significant revenue, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange.



Increased tourist arrivals signal economic recovery and stability. The focus on sustainable tourism ensures long-term benefits for local communities and the environment.







