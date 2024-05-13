Empowering Web3 Users: UXLINK Partners With OKX Web3 Wallet For $UXLINK Airdrop Initiative

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - UXLINK , a revolutionary Web3 and social infrastructure platform, today announced its partnership with OKX Web3 Wallet, with the aim of launching a comprehensive marketing campaign. The campaign, set to launch on 10th May 2024, will offer eligible users exclusive access to UXLINK NFT whitelist benefits that are tied to $UXLINK token airdrops. This unique partnership will also include joint airdrops across more than 50 UXLINK ecosystem projects.









OKX Web3 Wallet, a secure, decentralized and multi-chain wallet, provides users with unparalleled access to over 1,000 dApp protocols. It offers an array of features such as multi-chain and cross-chain DEX, yield farming, NFT marketplace, and dApp discovery, enabling smooth navigation through the Web3 universe. Its compatibility with various networks like Ethereum, Arbitrum, OKC, BSC, and Aptos guarantees a seamless user experience across the diverse offerings of the decentralized world.



As the world's leading Web3 and social infrastructure platform, UXLINK is redefining social engagement in the Web3 era. It boasts over 5 million registered users and nearly 100,000 active groups. With approximately 1 million daily active users on its dApp and 200,000 daily active users on-chain, UXLINK continues to blaze a trail in Web3 social engagement.



The synergistic partnership between UXLINK's vast social infrastructure and OKX's robust wallet functionalities marks a new era of possibilities in the world of DeFi. Together, they will facilitate collaborative airdrops across more than 50 projects within the UXLINK ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration within the Web3 community. This partnership is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration in the Web3 space.



This collaborative effort between UXLINK and OKX promises to offer substantial benefits to users, enriching their Web3 experience and serving as a doorway to explore the limitless potential of decentralized finance. Venturing into this new frontier, the importance of community-driven initiatives and collaborative partnerships is paramount; they shape the future landscape of Web3 and drive positive change on a global scale.





MENAFN13052024003551001712ID1108207207