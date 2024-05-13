Whirlpool Corporation On Track To Reduce Emissions From Products In Use

MENAFN - 3BL) Whirlpool Corporation designs products with the needs of consumers and the planet in mind. As noted in the 2023 Sustainability Report , the company is on track to reduce emissions from products in use (scope 3 category 11) by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2016 baseline.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

