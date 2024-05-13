Who Was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada Actress's LAST Instagram Post Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Famous television star Pavitra Jayaram died in a vehicle accident in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 12. According to reports, a bus hit her car. The event occurred while she was driving with her sister Apeksha, driver Srikant, and actor and husband Chandrakant. According to news, the automobile collision near Mehboob Nagar in Hyderabad gravely injured others.
The tragedy occurred when Pavitra Jayaram travelled to Hanakere in Mandya, Karnataka.
Pavitra's
car initially lost control and slammed a barrier, according to IANS. She then had a bus hit her car. Pavitra died instantly, but others were seriously injured.
Chandrakant and her husband posted their last
photo with a heartfelt message and admitted he cannot believe she is no more.
“Papa
netho
digina
last pic
raa
not able to digest to
left me alone,,okasari
mama
aniii
piluveee
plsss
@pavithrajayaram_chandar My Pavi is no more pls ra come back
plsss,”
he wrote.
Last week, Pavithra Jayaram
shared photos from the sets of
TV
show where she met Ramya Krishnan. She posed for a few pictures. Sharing the photos, Pavithra wrote,
“With Ramyakrishnagaru.”
Fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences.
“We will miss you
mam,”
a fan wrote.
“Om Shanti
very
sad
,”
added another.
“Rest in peace akka miss
you ,”
a third fan wrote.
Meanwhile, her husband, Challa Chandu
II
is in shock
with
the sudden
turn of
events.
Actor Sameeip Acharyaa sent his sympathies to her family and followers on social media. He wrote,
“Woke up to the news that you are no more.
It's
unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”
Who was Pavitra Jayaram?
Pavitra Jayaram was a prominent Telugu and Kannada actor well-known for her performance in the hit television series
Trinayani. She also appeared in popular films like
Tillottama, Trinayani, and Bucchi Naidu Kandriga.
