4 Dead, Over 60 Injured As Billboard Collapses In Mumbai's Ghatkopar; Rescue Underway

A billboard fell in Mumbai's Ghatkopar during a dust storm and heavy rain, killing at least four people and injuring 64 more. The incident happened due to strong dust storms followed by heavy rain which caused mayhem in the city.



A National Disaster Response Force team has joined the rescue operation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told news agency PTI.

Following the hoarding collapse event in Ghatkopar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis postponed his Lok Sabha campaign and public meeting in the Mulund region.“Total 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar. Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The NDRF team is present at the spot and the rescue is underway. The injured people in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident brought to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for treatment.

Meanwhile, due to the inclement weather and dust storm, the Mumbai airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around one hour, which resulted in at least 15 diversions. According to the India Meteorological Department, strong winds are likely to persist in some areas over the next four hours and people were advised to stay cautious.