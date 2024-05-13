Zelensky Signs Law To Ensure Transparency Of Local Self-Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved amendments to the Law "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine," which provide for the broadcasting of meetings of local councils after the war.

That's according to the Verkhovna Rada press service , Ukrinform reports.

Law No. 3590-IX introducing amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" to ensure the transparency of local self-government introduces video recording of plenary meetings of local councils and meetings of their standing commissions; broadcasting of plenary meetings of local councils and meetings of their standing commissions on in real time (after the end of martial law); and the publication of video recordings of meetings in the part that was broadcast on the official website of the council.

In addition, the law provides for the publication of draft agendas for meetings of the council's standing commissions, protocols of its meetings, which contain the results of roll-call voting; mandatory use of the state language by deputies, local self-government officials, and other speakers during council sessions; and the posting of public information on the property rights of territorial communities, etc., on the unified state web portal of open data and the official websites of local self-government bodies.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the Law "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" to ensure the transparency of local self-government on February 22, 2024.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine