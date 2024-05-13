Woman Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Tiahynka village in the Kherson region, injuring a local woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"A local resident was injured in the morning shelling of Tiahynka," the report says.
As noted, a 61-year-old woman turned to the hospital for help. As a result of an enemy attack, she suffered a blast injury and concussion. The victim was hospitalized. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday morning, Russian troops shelled the village of Inzhenerne, Kherson region, injuring a 74-year-old man.
Photo is illustrative
