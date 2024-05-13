Brazil floods death rate reaches 143 in Rio Grande do Sul State

(MENAFN) Authorities in Brazil have reported a grim update on the death toll resulting from the floods that ravaged Rio Grande do Sul State in the southern region of the country, revealing that it has surged to 143 individuals. Additionally, the whereabouts of 125 others remain unknown, compounding the tragedy. The floods, which wrought havoc across Rio Grande do Sul, inflicted injuries upon 806 people and forced a staggering 618,000 individuals to evacuate their homes, according to statements released by the state's Civil Defense Department.



A Brazilian news agency shed further light on the extent of the devastation, indicating that nearly 90 percent of all cities within Rio Grande do Sul suffered damage as a consequence of the floods. The scale of destruction underscores the immense challenges faced by both residents and authorities in the region as they grapple with the aftermath of this natural disaster.



In response to the crisis, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged substantial support for rescue and reconstruction efforts in Rio Grande do Sul. The commitment to aid in recovery endeavors reflects the government's recognition of the urgent need to provide assistance to those affected by the calamity and to initiate efforts to rebuild shattered communities.



This is not the first time Rio Grande do Sul has been struck by such devastation. Last September, the state was hit by a tropical cyclone that triggered floods claiming the lives of more than 50 individuals. The recurrence of such disasters underscores the vulnerability of the region to extreme weather events and highlights the pressing need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

