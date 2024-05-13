America contemplates pulling troops from Niger

(MENAFN) The United States has unveiled its intention to execute a structured and responsible withdrawal of its military personnel from Niger, as confirmed by a State Department official on Friday. The decision comes in response to Niger's military government signaling its discontent with the presence of approximately 1,000 American troops stationed within its borders.



During discussions held in Washington between United States Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, both parties committed to launching dialogues in Niamey to orchestrate the organized and responsible departure of United States troops from Niger, the official conveyed in a statement to various United States media outlets.



An upcoming delegation from the United States will journey to the Nigerien capital in the ensuing days to facilitate the logistical arrangements for the withdrawal, the official further disclosed.



The bulk of the United States military contingent, stationed in the landlocked nation of Niger situated in Western Africa, is situated at Niger Air Base 201, a significant infrastructure development erected in 2016 with an investment of USD100 million. This base has historically served as a launching pad for American drone operations spanning the entirety of the Sahel region. However, since the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum's administration by a faction of military officers last year, the facility has remained inactive.



Following the change in leadership, Niger's new government undertook a review of its military agreements, including those with France and the United States, which had been conducting counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel since 2013. These operations were widely perceived as ineffectual, prompting France, Niger's former colonial power, to be instructed to withdraw its troops by the close of the preceding year.



In response to the coup, the United States halted development aid to Niger. Despite initial hopes from American officials that military forces could continue their presence in the country, the White House stood firm on the condition of a reinstatement of civilian governance in Niamey. Consequently, in March, the Nigerien government suspended its military cooperation pact with Washington, underscoring the evolving dynamics between the two nations.



