(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the White House national security adviser has suggested that Russian forces may be gearing up for a significant advance on the Ukrainian city of Kharkov. This speculation comes after Kiev accused Moscow of ramping up its military activities in the region, with reports of attacks on several positions along the border with Kharkov Region.



According to statements from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and President Vladimir Zelensky, Russia has initiated aggressive actions near the border with Kharkov, sparking fears of an impending large-scale assault. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed these concerns during a virtual press briefing, indicating that Washington is closely monitoring the situation and apprehensive about the possibility of a major offensive on Ukraine's second most populous city.



Kirby emphasized that the Russian military's recent movements suggest a potential buildup for a significant assault on Kharkov, raising alarms about the broader implications of such an escalation. He noted that preparations for an assault of this magnitude typically entail strategic planning for other large-scale offensives targeting the city directly.



Despite the lack of detailed information from Moscow regarding its activities near Kharkov, reports have emerged of the capture of two villages along the border with Russia's Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). This development further fuels concerns about Russia's intentions and its potential impact on the stability of the region.



The city of Kharkov has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict, serving as a launching pad for Ukrainian forces to carry out attacks on Russian border regions. The escalation of hostilities in the area has led to increased tensions and raised the specter of a broader military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.



As both sides continue to maneuver and rhetoric intensifies, the international community remains on edge, closely monitoring developments and advocating for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the situation and prevent further bloodshed.

