"Daman Investment" reopens couple of hotels in Petra, rest house in Karak

(MENAFN) In a comprehensive assembly attended by esteemed personalities such as Dr. Hamza Aliani, the Commissioner of Infrastructure Investment, and Dr. Muayad Al-Samman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Development Company Tourism, alongside several managers from both the Social Security Investment Fund, the company, and the authority, Dr. Fares Al-Braizat was briefed on significant advancements in the domain of tourism investment. Specifically, discussions delved into the current state of the Social Security Investment Fund's assured investments in the Guest House Hotel, strategically positioned at the threshold of the ancient city of Petra. This landmark hotel, under the adept management of the InterContinental International Group (IHG), stands as a crucial element of the region's hospitality sector. Additionally, detailed updates were provided concerning the ongoing expansion and renovation efforts of the Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel, boasting an impressive completion rate exceeding 90 percent.



During an immersive on-site exploration of the Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel project, Dr. Kanakreh articulated a promising outlook, confirming the hotel's imminent reopening scheduled before year-end. Projections anticipate the generation of 200 direct employment opportunities, coupled with a plethora of indirect job openings spanning various sectors, thus catalyzing economic prosperity within the region.



The excursion unveiled innovative enhancements within the hotel premises, notably the inauguration of Petra's inaugural conference hall boasting global specifications. Simultaneously, upgrades were made to hotel accommodations, chalets, and public amenities, aimed at augmenting the hotel's capacity while ensuring heightened levels of comfort and tailored services for visitors. Furthermore, concerted efforts were directed towards positioning Petra as a premier destination for conference tourism within the Golden Triangle region.



Dr. Kanakreh underscored the project's adherence to stringent engineering and construction standards, aligning with international environmental protocols and UNESCO preservation mandates. Given the hotel's location within protected sites, in compliance with the United Nations Convention for the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, meticulous measures were implemented to safeguard Petra's historical and ecological integrity. This collaborative endeavor signifies a unified commitment towards sustainable tourism development, poised to elevate Petra's global prominence while preserving its rich cultural heritage for generations to come.

