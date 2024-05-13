Russian Troops Kill Two Residents Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 12, the Russian army killed two civilians in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On May 12, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Dubrova and Ivanivka. Two more people in the region sustained injuries,” Filashkin posted.

Enemy shells village inregion, injuring civilian man

According to him, the Russian invaders have killed at least 1,960 citizens and injured 4,890 others in the region since the full-scale invasion. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 13, Russian troops attacked Selydove, Donetsk region, with S-300 missiles.