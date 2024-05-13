AUS hosts inaugural UAE Engineering Deans Annual Symposium organized by CAA

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, May 13, 2024 – More than 80 attendees including engineering deans from universities across the UAE recently gathered in the first UAE Engineering Deans Annual Symposium, organized by the Ministry of Education Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and hosted by American University of Sharjah (AUS), to deliberate on crucial topics pertaining to engineering education and its intersection with industry demands.



Under the theme "Bridging the Gap between Engineering Education and Industry in UAE," the event commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Professor Mohamed Yousif Baniyas, Director of CAA.



"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, strategic collaboration between academia and industry is paramount. The UAE Engineering Deans Annual Symposium serves as a catalyst for forging strong partnerships and driving innovation that will shape the future of engineering education and industry in the UAE and beyond,” said Dr. Laursen.



Professor Baniyas noted that CAA is a UAE government agency responsible for licensing higher education institutions and evaluating their academic programs for accreditation. It works with both international and local authorities to safeguard academic standards and enhance the learning experience for students in higher education institutions.



The symposium featured three insightful presentations focusing on crucial aspects such as the attributes of engineering graduates needed in the market, market statistics of engineering disciplines and perspectives on developing engineering programs to produce industry-ready engineers.



Additionally, three panel discussions facilitated engaging discourse among renowned industry and academic experts on topics including engineering accreditation challenges, fostering entrepreneurship among engineering students and redefining engineering education in the era of AI.





MENAFN13052024007194015449ID1108205056