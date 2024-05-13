'Spirit' Wedding In Karnataka: Family Seeks Soulmate For Child Who Died 30 Years Ago In Unique Matrimonial Ad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a striking departure from conventional matrimonial ads, a family from Puttur in the Dakshina Kannada district has captured widespread attention with an extraordinary announcement in a local newspaper. They are seeking a 'spirit' groom for their daughter who died thirty years ago, to carry out a traditional ceremony called 'Kule Madime' or 'Pretha Maduve'. This custom, common in the Tulunadu area, which encompasses the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, entails the ritualistic marriage of deceased individuals' spirits.

The advertisement specifically requested a male counterpart from the Kulal caste, with the Bangera gotra, who had also passed away around 30 years ago. Families interested in participating in this ritual were encouraged to reach out, as stated in the ad which included a contact number for further communication.

Spirit marriage:



The concept of spirit marriage may seem unfamiliar to many, but it holds significant cultural importance in Tulunadu. The ritual is believed to offer closure and salvation to the souls of those who died unmarried, potentially removing obstacles for living descendants. It forms part of the broader 'Pitr Aradhane' or ancestor worship practices within the community, reported

TOI.

Despite initial concerns about potential backlash or mockery, the advertisement has instead sparked curiosity and broadened awareness about this age-old custom. Since its publication last week, around 50 people have contacted the family, showing interest or seeking to learn more about the practice. The family has been searching for the right match for five years, and they now hope to finalize the arrangements for the ceremony soon.

This story sheds light on a unique cultural tradition that continues to be respected and practised in parts of Karnataka.