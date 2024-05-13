Injured Ramit Tandon Bows Out Of Squash World Championships

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India's Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.
It was Tandon's first meeting with the former Egyptian-English world No 1.
World No. 36 Indian, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, registered a comfortable win over World No. 57, Faraz Khan of the United States, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the first round.
