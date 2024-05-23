At Rs 75 Crore, Haryana Witnesses Sharp Rise In Pre-Poll Seizures

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) The high-octane campaigning for the May 25 Lok Sabha elections

in Haryana came to an end on Thursday with rallies by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal said that various agencies have seized Rs 18.56 crore in cash, along with illicit liquor, drugs, and other valuables worth Rs 56.88 crore, as part of pre-poll seizures.

The overall figures have escalated to Rs 75.44 crore.

In contrast, during the Lok Sabha elections

in 2019, the total value of pre-poll seizures amounted to Rs 18.36 crore.

Aggarwal said more than 4.05 lakh liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 13.31 crore have been seized in the state by the police and excise officials.

The agencies have also seized drugs worth Rs 14 crore.