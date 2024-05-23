World Athletics Ratifies Tigist Assefa’S Women's Marathon World Record

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, May 23 (IANS) World Athletics, the governing body of international track and field competitions, has ratified Ethiopian star Tigist Assefa's women's marathon world record of 2:11:53 set in Berlin last year.

The Ethiopian smashed the previous mark by more than two minutes at the Berlin Marathon on September 24, 2023, becoming the first woman to run inside 2:13 and 2:12, and erasing the world record of 2:14:04 that had been set by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei in Chicago on October 13, 2019.

During Assefa's record-breaking run, a large pack of the leading contenders ran together through the early stages, passing through 5km in 15:58. 13 women were still in contact with the lead as they reached 10km in 31:45, the World Athletics informed in a statement on Thursday.

By 15km, reached in 47:26, Assefa and compatriot Workenesh Edesa managed to open up a slight gap. Less than two kilometres later, Assefa was alone out in front and she went on to reach the halfway stage in 1:06:20, comfortably inside world record pace.

Assefa, still looking incredibly relaxed and composed, covered the 25-35km section in a remarkable 31:02. Spurred on by the knowledge that the world record was in the bag, Assefa picked up her pace in the closing kilometres and charged through the finish line in 2:11:53.

“I hope that my performance will be motivation for young women athletes

in Ethiopia and that the world record one year before the Olympic Games gives our country a boost for Paris,” said Assefa.